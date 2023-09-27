Hwange power station in production milestone

Business Writer

POWER generation at Hwange Power Station today scored a key production milestone surpassing the 1 000 megawatts point, a firm indication that the new units are producing at full throttle.

On Tuesday, the station produced 958 MW while Kariba had 550 MW and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) contributed 21 MW.

According to Zimbabwe Power Company daily production statistics, Hwange had 1 000MW, Kariba (475MW) and IPPs chipped in with 26 MW bringing a total of 1509 MW.

The country continues to pursue options that will result in increased power generation as it seeks to be energy self-sufficient and then consider exporting to the region.

Load shedding increased recently when power generation plunged to about 600MW from all power plants including Hwange Power Station, Kariba South Hydro Station, and small thermal power stations.