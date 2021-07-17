Hwange receives $11m devolution funds

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

HWANGE Local Board (HLB) has received $11 million Devolution Funds which the local authority has channelled towards infrastructure development.

The board’s public relations officer Mr Dumisani Nsingo yesterday said the council had been allocated $83 million under the Devolution funding and $11 million has so far been released.

He said the local authority will spend the released money on construction of a school and putting up sewer infrastructure.

“We have since received $11 million and we are going to utilise the funds towards completion of an Early Childhood Development block at Nechibondo Primary School as well as build a primary school.

“We are also looking forward to doing sewer designs for new settlements as well as Empumalanga Phase Four housing project. A massive upgrade of sewer reticulation infrastructure at Empumalanga is also on the cards as well as buying a tipper truck,” said Mr Nsingo.

He said the local authority had since invited tenders for the projects.

Hwange’s Empumalanga sewer treatment plant has been lying idle for many years because of lack of funds to rehabilitate it.

New suburbs that are being developed such as Empumalanga Phase 4 are without sewer system despite the fact that beneficiaries have already moved in to occupy the new houses.

Hwange Central MP Mr Daniel Molokele who attended a recent meeting said engagements between local authorities and stakeholders including residents was key to ensure transparency in the use of devolution funds.

“I encourage council and all stakeholders including developmental organisations and residents to work closely,” he said. [email protected]