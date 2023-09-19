Hwange Rural District councillors sworn in

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

HWANGE Rural District Council (HRDC) has sworn in 20 elected councillors and six Women’s quota representatives following their election on 23 August.

The swearing in ceremony was conducted in Victoria Falls on Monday and paved the way for a two-day induction workshop for the new office bearers today and tomorrow.

The HRDC councillors are joined by Hwange Local Board councillors for the training workshop which is meant to induct them into local government regulations and requirements.

Hwange Local Board councillors were sworn in last Monday.

HRDC chief executive Mr Phindile Ncube president over the swearing in ceremony which was also attended by acting Hwange District Development Coordinator Mrs Shamiso Masocha and other staff from the office.

Mr Ncube said no date has been set for election of council committee chair and constitution of committees.

“Today we are swearing in as the councillors take oath and tomorrow we will be back here for a training where we will be joined by Hwange Local Board who had their swearing in last Monday. The training is on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Mr Ncube.

The new HRDC councillors that were sworn in comprise nine from Zanu-PF, nine from Citizens Coalition for Change, one from MDC-T and an independent.

The proportional representation councillors are three from Zanu-PF and three from CCC.

These are Cllr Vulindlela Mhlanga of ward 1 (Zanu-PF), Bongonkosi Moyo of ward 2 (Zanu-PF), Givemeagain Moyo of ward 3 (MDC-T), Paul Kapanda (ward 4 Zanu-PF), Africa Peggy Ncube (ward 5 Zanu-PF), Namo Chuma (ward 6 independent), Fanuel Mudimba (ward 7 Zanu-PF), Morven Mumpande (ward 8 Zanu-PF), Pasca Mpofu (ward 9 CCC), Lethukuthula Ngwenya (ward 10 Zanu-PF), Joshua Tshuma (ward 11 Zanu-PF).

The others are Jowani Tshuma (ward 12 CCC), Morris Sibanda (ward 13 CCC), Valleta Moyo (ward 14 CCC), Olpha Mujele Lisutu (ward 15 CCC), Eugen Mafa Dube (ward 16 CCC), Eugene Sibanda (ward 17 CCC), Stanely Torima (ward 18 CCC), Mathew Muleya (ward 19 Zanu-PF), Wonder Ncube (ward 20 CCC).

Women’s Quota councillors are Melina Gwebu, Sikatele Moyo, Caroline Siankope (all Zanu-PF), Sipho Virginia Ncube, Sikhanyiso Moyo, and Nolia Gumede (all CCC).

Meanwhile, Victoria Falls City Council is expected to hold its first full council meeting this afternoon where a mayor and deputy will be elected.

The councillors underwent induction last week in Hwange following a swearing in that was held in the resort city.

