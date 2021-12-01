Hwange underground fire burns girl (8) dies

Leonard Ncube , Victoria Falls Reporter

ALISHA Sekina Muzvite, an eight-year-old Hwange girl who has been battling for life at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo after being burnt by an underground fire has died, days after doctors had amputated both her legs.

Alisha suffered third degree burns when she was swallowed waist deep by a fire hole at an old dumpsite in Makwika Village, Hwange, about three weeks ago.

She had gone there to relieve herself and was in the company of her aunt Chelsea Ncube (15) when the incident occurred at around 4PM.

When the girl breathed her last, her father had gone back to Hwange from Bulawayo where he and his wife Ms Ethel Ncube had been taking turns to visit her in hospital.

A saddened Ms Ncube confirmed that Alisha died at Mpilo on Monday night.

“She died last night just before 10PM. They cut both her legs last Wednesday as doctors said the injuries were third degree as the fire had damaged her legs.

On Friday she looked as if she was coping as she was talking and even singing with us when we visited. She needed blood and when they gave her an infusion, her body started swelling,” she said.

“They injected her to reduce the swelling and we thought she would get better but she started speaking incoherently which got worse yesterday. She was even struggling to talk and even to open her mouth.”

“When they amputated her, they said the legs had been affected and would kill her. She was visibly in pain but she was a strong girl.

Her condition got worse after the blood transfusion.”

The family was yesterday preparing to convey the body to Chamapanda Village in Gulalembila, Hwange, for burial.

Neighbours in Makwika Village, also known as Number 3, were also said to be mobilising funds to help the family with funeral expenses.

The area is administered by Hwange Colliery Company, but falls within Hwange Local Board Ward 15.

Lovemore Ncube is the councillor and he said the community was devastated by the girl’s death.

“People are devastated. You can imagine the pain she was going through and those who saw her know what I mean.

The community has started mobilising food and money which we will hand over to the family,” he said.

South Mining company, where the deceased girl’s father works, had offered to cater for her medical expenses until she recovered.

Residents have accused Hwange Colliery Company of failing to fence off dangerous places around Hwange.

They said Alisha, who was a pupil at Makwika Primary School, is the third person to be burnt by underground fires although she is the only one who has succumbed.

There have been a number of people buried by coal rubble as they scavenged for coke at disused mines.

Hwange Colliery workers erected warning signs posts at the underground fire site three days after the fire incident.

Residents use the bush to relieve themselves claiming the available public toilets, each shared by about 80 households, are filthy because of lack of running water. — @ncubeleon