Hwange’s emerging traditional music star, Rachel Rashyn sets sights on collaborations and music promotion

Leonard Ncube, Online Writer

Contemporary traditional music artiste Rachel Rashyn (real name Rachel Nyasha Njomboro), hailing from Hwange, has outlined ambitious goals for her musical journey in 2024.

Having embarked on her musical career in 2021, Rachel specialises in traditional music blended with various genres, showcasing her versatility.

The former Hwange Government and Gebhuza High School student expressed her deep love for music since childhood, eventually deciding to elevate her passion to a professional level. She has released six singles, with her songs spanning English, IsiNdebele, Shona, and even incorporating other languages such as Nyanja.

“In 2022, I decided to fully commit to my musical journey, and since then, I’ve released six singles, including ‘Ngoro yemoto’ which also has a music video, ‘Awesome God’, ‘Unlike Him’ and others,” she said.

In a recent interview, Rachel shared her plans for the upcoming year, stressing a focus on collaborations.

She revealed her intention to collaborate with established artistes, with several partnerships already lined up in Harare and Gweru, promising to make announcements soon.

“My primary focus this year is on collaborations, and I’m excited to kick off this initiative starting this month. I already have several collaborations lined up in Harare and Gweru, and I’ll be making announcements about them soon.”

Among her upcoming releases is a song and video titled “Terera,” dedicated to raising awareness about drug and substance abuse.

Additionally, Rachel Rashyn disclosed her plans to unveil an album before the end of the year, already in progress.

Despite her passion and dedication to her craft, Rachel acknowledged the challenges she faces, particularly financial constraints affecting recording, production, and travel expenses. Expressing a desire for sponsorships to support her musical projects, she revealed that there are numerous songs she has written but is unable to record due to financial limitations.

Rachel Rashyn’s music is available on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and various social media pages, offering listeners a taste of her unique blend of traditional and contemporary sounds. As she navigates her musical journey, Rachel remains optimistic about the potential for growth and success in the vibrant Zimbabwean music scene.