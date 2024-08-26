Hwange’s Lanyula Cultural Village nears completion

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

SENIOR Government and traditional leaders visited Lanyula Cultural Village in Hwange’s Lubangwe area on Friday to assess progress in the construction of the significant tourism facility, which is expected to transform rural tourism in Matabeleland North.

Lanyula, meaning “sunset” in local Nambya, is the brainchild of diaspora-based businessman Takudzva Mutepfa, who has invested over US$200 000. The project is expected to cost more than US500 000.

The concept aims to complement Government efforts to promote rural tourism.

It focuses on creating a melting pot for various Zimbabwean cultures, tribes and languages under one roof. Mr Mutepfa began constructing Lanyula Cultural Village seven years ago. Most structures have now been completed and partly furnished.

Upon completion, the cultural village will feature six chalets for accommodation, a sky view lodge for stargazing and bird watching, a central pavilion and a kitchen. Additionally, there will be a campsite for those preferring the outdoors. Situated on the edge of Hwange National Park, the cultural village is ideal for game viewing and game drives.

The investment aligns with the Second Republic’s rural industrialisation agenda, which seeks to empower rural areas to establish various industries and curb rural-to-urban migration.

President Mnangagwa has declared that under the Second Republic, the Government will drive rural industrialisation, launching industrial activities in rural areas based on local endowments to reverse rural-urban migration and ensure locals benefit from their resources. The Government has already laid the groundwork for this transformation by establishing tertiary institutions, including vocational training centres in rural areas.

Besides promoting tourism, the project will create employment and improve livelihoods for locals in line with Vision 2030. Tourism and Hospitality Industry Permanent Secretary Dr Takaruza Munyanyiwa, Chief Wange and officials from the ministries of Local Government and Public Works and Foreign Affairs and International Trade visited the facility yesterday.

Traditional dance groups from Mhondoro and Hwange as well as performers from Bulawayo and Beitbridge provided entertainment. The aim of bringing together dance groups from different cultural backgrounds was to weave the cultural and tribal fabrics towards a united Zimbabwe which is crucial for promoting domestic tourism.

Chief Wange welcomed the project and urged his subjects to embrace other cultures and support the initiative.

“We have visited Lanyula Cultural Village, and this resort seeks to showcase our culture. You have seen the Ndebele, Tonga and Shona huts. It is the skills development that is important as we develop community tourism. This is a very important development under culture and heritage. It is crucial because we want to integrate community tourism into mainstream tourism,” Dr Munyanyiwa said.

He added that the project complements the President’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

“This is why we are here, and the project is 90 percent complete. They are ready to offer accommodation. We will support them with skills and marketing the place. This is a good package,” he said.

Mr Mutepfa said that he started investing in the project seven years ago.

“We are introducing what we call sustainable rural tourism for communities. People interested in traditional culture and food can come here. We used local resources and will provide local dishes to promote culture,” he said.