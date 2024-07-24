Hwange’s Pezhuba Pachena eyes historic win at Chibuku Neshamwari

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

HWANGE-based dance outfit Pezhuba Pachena are pinning their hopes on clinching the coveted title at the Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival national finals slated for Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo this Saturday.

The group won the Matabeleland North provincial finals, making it their third win at the provincial level. They first claimed victory in 2016 at an event held in Binga, then in 2019 at competitions held in Victoria Falls and most recently in 2023 at an event held again in the resort city.

Pezhuba Pachena secured their latest win using the Nsumbule dance at an event held at New Tavern Beerhall.

One of the group’s founders and director, Lucky Munzabwa, said they have polished their act and are confident they will win the title to become the first group from Hwange to win the competition nationally.

“We’re now ready for the national traditional dance competitions. We’re working extra hard and rehearsing every day and have invited people to critique our act.

“At the finals, we’ll perform the Nsumbule dance and are on cloud nine to be representing our province,” said Munzabwa.

“There’s a lot of excitement, as some of the members, this will be their fourth time at the national competition. For the first time, we want to write history and be the first group to win this from Hwange,” said Munzabwa.

The group’s other founding members are Brighton Nyoni, Dingani Ndlovu, Isaac Zulu, Lawrence Nyendwa, Never Ndhlovu, and Kennedy Ngoma. Matengu Mutabani, Kenrick Chitonje, Tanyala Lupahla, Denis Mwale, Russell Shoko, Michael Ngwenya, Bitros Zulu, Ganizani Banda,

Bertha Phiri, Jacqueline Mano, Londokuhle Tshuma, Viviane Nyoni, Ordain Mwembe, Tracy Nyathi and Petronella Mano complete the group.

Other groups participating at the national finals are Nyaungwe Dance Group (Mashonaland East), Bolamba Performing Arts (Matabeleland South), Khaya Arts (Bulawayo), Dzimbahwe Nengoma (Mashonaland Central), Culture Warriors (Harare), Gango (Masvingo), Mkango (Midlands), Dapuraunanzva Arts Ensemble (Manicaland) and Budiriro Arts (Mashonaland West).

The winners will walk away $15 000 richer, while the second- and third-placed winners will receive $10 000 and $7 500, respectively.

— @mthabisi_mthire