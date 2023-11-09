Hwata wants double figures

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

CHICKEN Inn FC striker Malvin Hwata says his target is to finish the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign on double figures.

The forward has scored nine goals, with three games to go before the season ends.

He says he had set himself a target of 11 goals at the beginning of the season and is not ruling out the possibility of ending up with the Golden Boot at the end of it all.

“I am happy. If you look at my performance, it has improved from last year. Right now, I’m not worried about scoring but rather the team winning. I had a target of 11 goals for myself so l am almost there. I may score a hat trick or a brace in the last three games so it’s possible for me to finish as the leading scorer. However, I am not putting myself under pressure but will try to work hard so that we win the remaining games,” said Hwata.

Bulawayo Chiefs striker Obriel Chirinda and Ngezi Platinum’s Takunda Benhura are the leading scorers with 11 goals apiece.

