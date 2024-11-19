Hwindi President, Abigail Mabuza, Gadzirai Moyo to perform in Bulawayo

Mthabisi Tshuma – [email protected]

A star-studded line-up is set to light up the City of Kings and Queens this Friday evening, promising fans an unforgettable evening of quality entertainment.

From Harare, Zimdancehall sensation Hwindi President will join forces with disco queen Abigail Mabuza, rhumba maestro Gadzirai Moyo, and the vibrant Supernova Stars for a performance at Palace Hotel Gardens.

The event will also serve as the launch platform for Gadzirai Moyo’s latest album, allowing the artiste to expand his fan base in Bulawayo.

Known for offering diverse musical experiences, the Palace Hotel has lined up a stellar cast of DJs, including DJ Keitho, DJ Ayaxx, DJ Tetso, and DJ Flexxy, to keep the energy high throughout the night.

Palace Entertainment director DJ Keitho said music lovers should gear up for a packed festive season with weekly shows on the calendar.

“This weekend, we’re bringing a mix of Zimdancehall, disco, and rhumba to Bulawayo. This will set the tone for the festive season, as we are committed to hosting gigs every weekend with a variety of artists,” said DJ Keitho.

He added that the entertainment hub remains dedicated to promoting local talent and urged the community to support Zimbabwean music.

“As promised earlier this year, we aim to deliver top-quality entertainment while providing a platform to spotlight local artistes. We encourage everyone to come out in full force and celebrate our music and creatives.” – @mthabisi_mthire