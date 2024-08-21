Hwindi President, Zoey to reunite with Bulawayo fans

Mthabisi Tshuma – [email protected]

Zimdancehall chanter Hwindi President and dancer Zoey are set to reunite with their Bulawayo fans this Friday as they perform at the Palace Hotel.

The event, hosted by Mr Jaiva, has been dubbed “Ghetto Vibes” and marks the first appearance in the city this year for both artistes. Zoey will be accompanied by the Red Angels, while the decks will be manned by DJ Keitho, DJ Ayaxx, DJ Flexxy, and DJ Tetsoe.

Palace Entertainment publicist DJ Keitho said the show is designed to cater to a diverse audience.

“Our venue is known for bringing together different kinds of people, and with this line-up, we aim to appeal to both Zimdancehall enthusiasts and fans of talented dancers. We invite everyone to come in numbers and help us celebrate the achievements our brand has made this year, as we continue to deliver quality entertainment based on our audience’s preferences,” said DJ Keitho.

To close out the weekend, the Palace Hotel will also host the International Boxing Day Celebrations on Saturday, featuring a special guest, legendary boxer Charles Manyuchi.

“Bulawayo is in for a great weekend as we host World Boxing Day, with boxers from across the country gathering at the Palace Hotel. We encourage everyone to bring their families for a memorable experience,” added DJ Keitho. – @mthabisi_mthire