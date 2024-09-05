Hwinza, Abigail Mabuza set to rock Palace Hotel gardens

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Zimdancehall sensation Hwinza and disco maestro Abigail Mabuza are set to headline performances at the Palace Hotel garden this Friday, promising a night of electrifying performances as the popular venue kicks off its weekend festivities.

Hwinza, riding high on the success of his “diss track to Holy Ten” titled Mhandamatsipa, will unite with his Bulawayo fans and those from surrounding areas for a night filled with fun and energy.

Abigail Mabuza, a regular favourite at the Palace, is expected to once again thrill the crowd with her dynamic dance moves, accompanied by her vibrant dance crew.

The lively Mr Jaiva will host the event, while DJs Keitho, Ayaxx, Flexxy, and Testoe will keep the party going on the decks.

Palace Entertainment publicist DJ Keitho shared that the show marks the beginning of the summer season, with many more events lined up for the coming months.

“It’s that time of year when the weather is perfect for all-night partying, and as Palace Entertainment, we’re gearing up for a summer full of shows. This weekend’s Summer Busting event will be a mixed-genre affair.

“We’re inviting all the young people and ladies to come in their numbers and enjoy a fun-filled night,” said DJ Keitho. – mthabisi_mthire