Hybrid diaspora investment conference set for Matabeleland South province

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

[email protected]

MATABELELAND South province is set to hold a hybrid diaspora investment conference that will create a platform for dialogue to unlock investment opportunities within the province and enhance diaspora participation in national development.

The conference which will be held in Beitbridge from 4 to 6 July will run under the theme “Unlocking New Investment Frontiers Through Diaspora Community Engagement”. The event is in line with the country’s devolution agenda of ensuring that provinces become dynamic economic hubs that attract investments.

In a press release Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said the event will be held in a hybrid format allowing for both physical and virtual participation by the Zimbabwean diaspora community and stakeholders in various sectors of investment.

Government Ministries, departments and agencies mandated to enhance diaspora participation in national development will also participate in the conference.

“The objectives of the conference are to unveil investment opportunities in the province that are ready for uptake by the diaspora and other potential investors, to deepen diaspora engagement and dialogue between the province and investment stakeholders. The conference also seeks to address challenges and hindrances that impede diaspora uptake of opportunities available in the province.

“It will also provide a platform for the Diaspora to engage the provincial authorities on initiatives that would spur innovation, economic growth and development in Matabeleland South,” reads the press release.

The conference will also present opportunities for the diaspora community, local and foreign investors and the private sector to participate and engage in dialogue on the potential investment opportunities and possible partnerships the Matabeleland South Province has to offer.

