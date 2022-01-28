Hybrid setup Zima set for next month

The Chronicle
Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter
THE Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) expected to be held in the capital on February 19 will be staged in a hybrid setup where there will be live-streaming and physical attendance.
The biggest music awards showcase in the country revealed its nominees last week and Nutty O proved that he was unstoppable as he led the pack.
Event organisers said the awards ceremony will be held under the theme “Rhythm, Roots and Cultural Diversity”.
All eyes will be on the high-flying Nutty O whose Mustard Seed album saw him get seven nominations. The album contains songs such as Handipere Power and Safe that are doing well on radio charts. His collaboration with Demarco on the song Ndiwe has also made him a crowd favourite.
Nutty O was followed closely by Freeman with six nominations with Roki bouncing back to the awards sphere with five nominations.
DJ Zandimaz is tied on four nominations with Janet Manyowa while Tamy Moyo is tied on three nominations with fast rising D.T BiO Mudimba who surprised many by coming out tops in the Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 2021 chart.
Hip-hop duo Crisswiss and The Dot continue to find their spot at awards as they are nominated in the Best Group/Duo category.
Hard work has finally paid for Ma9Nine and Sikhosana as they made their debut at Zima with Ma9Nine nominated in the Best Zimdancehall category with Sikhosana being nominated in the Best Traditional category.
The Matabeleland region is highly represented by artistes that include Mawiza, Leslie Kampila, MUSE, Mamozi, Qeqe, Clement Magwaza, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Insimbi Zezhwane, Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds, Amaqaqa and Sunduza.
Below is a full list of Zima 2022 nominees:
Best Group/Duo
Breeze Music
Criss Wis And The Dot
Fusion 5 Mangwiro
Vabati Vajehova
Best Newcomer
D.t Bio Mudimba
Feli Nandi
Kae Chaps
Shashl
Best Album
Freeman Hkd -Robbery
Nutty O – Mustard Seed
Nyasha David – Songs Of David
Tamy Moyo – Bvudzijena
Zimdancehall
Enzo Ishall
Freeman Hkd
Ma9nine
Nutty O
Tocky Vibesbest Sungura
D.t Bio Mudimba
Mukoma Panga
Romeo Gasa
Shamblo
Best Afropop
Exq
Gemma Griffiths
Herman
Tamy Moyo
Best Hiphop
Dough Major
M.u.s.e
Probeats
R. Peels
Tashamiswa
Best Contemporary Gospel
Everton Mlalazi
Janet Manyowa
Minister Michael Mahendere
Vusa Mangena
Best Traditional Gospel
Breeze Music
Dorcas Moyo
Mambo Dhuterere
Vabati Vajehovabest Rnb & Soul
Felinandi
Trevor Dongo
Kae Chaps
Nyasha David
Roki
Best Jazz
Agga Nyabinde
Nagug
Nonkanyiso
Josh Meck
Best Dance (House/Gqom/Kwaitoo/Edm)
Anita Jackson
Dj Zandimazi
Leslie Kampila
Mawiza
Shasha
Best Tshibilika
Clement Magwaza
Insimbi Zezhwane
Madlela Skhobokhobo
Martin Sibanda And Ndolwane Supersounds
Best Traditional (Chinyakare/Chimurenga)
Andy Muridzo
Diana Samkange Mangwenya
Kumbira Project
The Lionessbest Traditional (Ezomdabu/ Imbube)
Amaqaqa
Mamozi
Sikhosana Buhlungu
Sunduza
Best Alternative
Agga Nyabinde
Juntal
Mbeu
Qeqeshiwe
Producer Of The Year
Dj Tamuka
Jusa Dementor
Levels Chillspot
Oskid
Rodney Beatz
Best Music Video
Freeman Hkd- Pombi
Janet Manyowa- Ndijehovah
Nutty O Ft Dermarco – Ndiwe
Roki Ft Mr Brown & Leon Lee-Screenshot
Videographer Of The Year
Director Am
San Pedro
Studio Art Pictures
Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs
best Collaboration
Baba Harare Ft Mai Tt – Rita
Dj Zandimazi Ft Nhlanhla & Nutty O- Ngifuna Wena
Janet Manyowa Ft Takesure Zamar Ncube- Mutsvene
Nox, Freeman Hkd Ft Tyfah Guni- Unobvuma Here
Roki Ft Koffi Olomide & Ray Vanny – Patati Patati
Best International Zimbabwean Artist
Dj Zandimaz
Mamozi
Nox
Nutty O
Shasha
Best Male Artist
Freeman Hkd
Mambo Dhuterere
Nutty O
Roki
Best Female Artist
Dj Zandimazi
Gemma Griffiths
Janet Manyowa
Shasha
Tamy Moyo
song Of The Year
Baba Harare Ft Mai Tt – Rita
D.t Bio Mudimba- Kujata Kujata
Freeman Hkd-Pombi
Nutty O – Handiperi Power
Roki Ft Koffi Olomide And Ray Vanny-Patati Patati