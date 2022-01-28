Hybrid setup Zima set for next month

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) expected to be held in the capital on February 19 will be staged in a hybrid setup where there will be live-streaming and physical attendance.

The biggest music awards showcase in the country revealed its nominees last week and Nutty O proved that he was unstoppable as he led the pack.

Event organisers said the awards ceremony will be held under the theme “Rhythm, Roots and Cultural Diversity”.

All eyes will be on the high-flying Nutty O whose Mustard Seed album saw him get seven nominations. The album contains songs such as Handipere Power and Safe that are doing well on radio charts. His collaboration with Demarco on the song Ndiwe has also made him a crowd favourite.

Nutty O was followed closely by Freeman with six nominations with Roki bouncing back to the awards sphere with five nominations.

DJ Zandimaz is tied on four nominations with Janet Manyowa while Tamy Moyo is tied on three nominations with fast rising D.T BiO Mudimba who surprised many by coming out tops in the Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 2021 chart.

Hip-hop duo Crisswiss and The Dot continue to find their spot at awards as they are nominated in the Best Group/Duo category.

Hard work has finally paid for Ma9Nine and Sikhosana as they made their debut at Zima with Ma9Nine nominated in the Best Zimdancehall category with Sikhosana being nominated in the Best Traditional category.

The Matabeleland region is highly represented by artistes that include Mawiza, Leslie Kampila, MUSE, Mamozi, Qeqe, Clement Magwaza, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Insimbi Zezhwane, Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds, Amaqaqa and Sunduza.

Below is a full list of Zima 2022 nominees:

Best Group/Duo

Breeze Music

Criss Wis And The Dot

Fusion 5 Mangwiro

Vabati Vajehova

Best Newcomer

D.t Bio Mudimba

Feli Nandi

Kae Chaps

Shashl

Best Album

Freeman Hkd -Robbery

Nutty O – Mustard Seed

Nyasha David – Songs Of David

Tamy Moyo – Bvudzijena

Zimdancehall

Enzo Ishall

Freeman Hkd

Ma9nine

Nutty O

Tocky Vibesbest Sungura

D.t Bio Mudimba

Mukoma Panga

Romeo Gasa

Shamblo

Best Afropop

Exq

Gemma Griffiths

Herman

Tamy Moyo

Best Hiphop

Dough Major

M.u.s.e

Probeats

R. Peels

Tashamiswa

Best Contemporary Gospel

Everton Mlalazi

Janet Manyowa

Minister Michael Mahendere

Vusa Mangena

Best Traditional Gospel

Breeze Music

Dorcas Moyo

Mambo Dhuterere

Vabati Vajehovabest Rnb & Soul

Felinandi

Trevor Dongo

Kae Chaps

Nyasha David

Roki

Best Jazz

Agga Nyabinde

Nagug

Nonkanyiso

Josh Meck

Best Dance (House/Gqom/Kwaitoo/Edm)

Anita Jackson

Dj Zandimazi

Leslie Kampila

Mawiza

Shasha

Best Tshibilika

Clement Magwaza

Insimbi Zezhwane

Madlela Skhobokhobo

Martin Sibanda And Ndolwane Supersounds

Best Traditional (Chinyakare/Chimurenga)

Andy Muridzo

Diana Samkange Mangwenya

Kumbira Project

The Lionessbest Traditional (Ezomdabu/ Imbube)

Amaqaqa

Mamozi

Sikhosana Buhlungu

Sunduza

Best Alternative

Agga Nyabinde

Juntal

Mbeu

Qeqeshiwe

Producer Of The Year

Dj Tamuka

Jusa Dementor

Levels Chillspot

Oskid

Rodney Beatz

Best Music Video

Freeman Hkd- Pombi

Janet Manyowa- Ndijehovah

Nutty O Ft Dermarco – Ndiwe

Roki Ft Mr Brown & Leon Lee-Screenshot

Videographer Of The Year

Director Am

San Pedro

Studio Art Pictures

Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs

best Collaboration

Baba Harare Ft Mai Tt – Rita

Dj Zandimazi Ft Nhlanhla & Nutty O- Ngifuna Wena

Janet Manyowa Ft Takesure Zamar Ncube- Mutsvene

Nox, Freeman Hkd Ft Tyfah Guni- Unobvuma Here

Roki Ft Koffi Olomide & Ray Vanny – Patati Patati

Best International Zimbabwean Artist

Dj Zandimaz

Mamozi

Nox

Nutty O

Shasha

Best Male Artist

Freeman Hkd

Mambo Dhuterere

Nutty O

Roki

Best Female Artist

Dj Zandimazi

Gemma Griffiths

Janet Manyowa

Shasha

Tamy Moyo

song Of The Year

Baba Harare Ft Mai Tt – Rita

D.t Bio Mudimba- Kujata Kujata

Freeman Hkd-Pombi

Nutty O – Handiperi Power

Roki Ft Koffi Olomide And Ray Vanny-Patati Patati