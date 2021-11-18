I am Highlanders coach, Mandla Lulu Mpofu…as vultures eye his post

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Mandla Lulu Mpofu says he is not moved by what seems to be a well-calculated plot by vultures eyeing his post following an article in the Times of Eswatini that he has been offered a two-year contract at Manzini Wanderers.

Interestingly the same newspaper carried a similar article on October 5, 2016, alleging that Wanderers had turned to Mpofu as a replacement for countryman Julius Chakupewu, who had no Caf A coaching badge.

On Wednesday the newspaper carried an article headlined ‘Zim’s Mpofu offered Wanderers job’ and said the coach will be flying to the Kingdom “anytime this week”.

The 2016 headline read ‘Wanderers turn to Zim coach Mpofu’.

“The article borders on mere malice and nothing else, they are just daydreaming. I have a contract with Highlanders which I intend to honour unless something beyond my purview happens. For now, nothing has changed, I am the Highlanders coach,” said Mpofu.

He claimed that ever since things changed for the better at Highlanders following a cash injection by energy giant Sakunda Holdings, dark forces have been looking for avenues to destabilise the ship.

Lulu has so far lost two matches, a 0-1 defeat to FC Platinum in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals and a 0-2 loss to army side Black Rhinos in the first league match of the season.

Last week former coach Pieter De Jongh, who dumped Highlanders for FC Platinum in 2020, took to Facebook and expressed his desire for another dance with Bosso, claiming they are the only team that he would coach if he returned to Zimbabwe.