‘I am not Peter Ndlovu!’ – Bosso’s teenage sensation plays down Flying Elephant similarities

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SIXTEEN-year-old Highlanders midfielder Prince Ndlovu is not only confident with the ball at his feet, but also exudes the same confidence off the field of play.

On Wednesday, Highlanders sent the youngster to face the media accompanied by his coach Baltemar Brito ahead of Friday’s clash against Yadah in Harare.

Not for a moment did the youngster seem intimidated by the cameras and the questions from the media. He showed a level of confidence that many of his seniors can only dream of.

He handled himself in a mature and composed manner typical of a mature player who has mastered the art of how to handle the heat from the media.

The first question directed to him was if he feels the pressure of being compared to Zimbabwean football legend Peter Ndlovu.

“I don’t have pressure because I did not watch him play. I only heard how good he was. I heard he was an amazing player for Highlanders and the country. My goal is to do the same but I don’t put myself under pressure. I just want to play my normal football,” he said.

On how he has handled the social status that comes with being a Bosso player he said: “I think I am still the same guy. Of course there is pressure on social media, but I am still the same guy.”

Ndlovu was promoted to the senior team from Highlanders’ developmental side Bosso 90 after scoring four goals in 19 games.

Brito gave him a 12-minute run on his debut against Manica Diamonds back in July.

Immediately after coming on, Ndlovu charmed all with some neat exchanges and beautiful footwork.

He is grateful to Brito and his assistant Antonio Joao Martins Leao Torres.

“I am enjoying working with them. They are good guys, they push us to be better players and they motivate us to always do the right thing,” said Ndlovu.

The senior players have also warmly welcomed him into the team.

“I treat them like my older brothers. I share my problems with them and they are open to me and I’m open to them and it’s all good that way,” said Ndlovu.

His goal is to play in the champions league.

“Going overseas is every player’s dream. I hope that I will one day go and play outside the country,” said the Mzilikazi High student.

Prince Ndlovu wrote his name in the history books by making his debut for Highlanders at 16 years after coming on as a second-half substitute against Manica Diamonds.

Peter made his debut for Highlanders as a 16-year-old 33 years ago, but Prince made his debut eight days younger.