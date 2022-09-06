I am still among the living – Charles Mabika dismisses death rumours

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

VETERAN sports journalist Charles Mabika has taken to Facebook to dismiss rumours of his death.

Social media, particularly Whatsap was awash with news of his passing on Tuesday morning.

“Veteran sports commentator and ZBC anchor Charles Mabika has died. Mabika’s cause of death is not yet known . His family is yet to issue a statement confirming his passing. Charles is well known for his expert analysis on football issues, radio and tv soccer commentary,” read the fake message from an online site.

Mabika has since taken to Facebook to respond to the rumour.

“Hie guys don’t be alarmed by fake news circulating. I am alive and well,” wrote Mabika.

