Mbulelo Mpofu

VERSATILE artiste from Bulawayo, I can be the next big thing in Zimbabwe – Calvin Mangena believes his work ethic might be the requisite formula to unlocking his greatness within the local music scene.

This comes after the release of his single, “iHulumende” which features diverse musicians from across Zimbabwe.

Featuring Nutty O, Holy Ten, Voltz JT, Mkiller, Brian Jeck, Michael Magz, Sainfloew, Kae Chaps, and Bling4, the song shows a lot of promise.

Within two hours of release on Monday, it had amassed over 5 000 views, an impressive feat for a new release.

“iHulumende” feels like a “Fire Emoji Remix” reloaded since the bulk of the artistes in the line-up featured on Leo Magozz’s hit song.

Calvin Mangena told Chronicle Showbiz that collaborating with diverse artistes and releasing such hits gives him ample room to be the next big thing.

"It was such a great experience meeting up with all of them. A lot of lessons were learnt from the experience. It (the song gaining considerable viewership) just gives me hope that I can be the next big thing in Zimbabwe. It also gives me the zeal to aim for outside countries," he said.