‘I couldn’t have done it without the people’

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Ihulumende hit-maker, Calvin Mangena recently clinched the esteemed title of Outstanding Male Artiste of the Year at the Bulawayo Arts Awards held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

The competition for the Outstanding Male Artist of the Year award was fierce, with Mangena battling with notable artistes, Nitefreak, MJ Sings, Fury Gun, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, and Fab G Mshanagogo.

Despite the tough line-up, Mangena emerged triumphant securing one award out of the four he was nominated for.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, a visibly elated Mangena expressed his gratitude for the recognition.

“This award means a lot to me. It shows that the work I’ve been putting in is being noticed by the people and it gives me the motivation to do even more,” said Mangena.

He acknowledged the support he has received from his team and fans saying he recognises the instrumental roles played by individuals like Uncle Munhumutapa and AJV Afriart.

“Honestly, I couldn’t have done it without the people who push me every day and of course, my fans who support the work we put in. I couldn’t have come this far without them,” said Mangena.

Mangena’s musical journey has been marked by success of his tracks, most notably the chart-topping Ihulumende. The hit has reverberated across the music industry, owing to collaborative efforts with esteemed artistes such as Nutty O, Holy Ten, Volts JT, Miller, Brian Jeck, Michael Magz, Saintfloew, Kae Chaps and Bling4.

This collective endeavour has further solidified Mangena’s standing as a highly skilled artiste.

Mangena believes his accolade will attract more collaborations with prominent brands.