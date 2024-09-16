‘I have not fired Welshman Ncube and others… I shall soon appoint a steering committee to run CCC’ – Sengezo Tshabangu fires another salvo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo – [email protected]

CITIZENS’ Coalition for Change party interim secretary general Senator Sengezo Tshabangu says he has not fired Professor Welshman Ncube and the entire party leadership but he has invoked the party constitution which states the office bearers’ tenure.

Sen Tshabangu, through his lawyers over the weekend announced that the term of office for all office bearers’ who were elected at the party’s elective congress in Gweru in May 2019 had ended, hence they cannot continue to be acting on behalf of the opposition party.

“It is misleading to suggest that anyone has been “fired”. The legal opinion expressly deals with interpretation of the party constitution. Some office bearers offices have expired by operation of law (party constitution) and there is need for the party to operate within the confines of law and constitution. Anyone with a different opinion/interpretation is welcome to place it on record and it shall be interrogated,” said Sen Tshabangu.

He said he will soon be appointing a steering committee that will be in charge of party issues until holding of the Congress.

“The interim Secretary General shall institute the working steering committee which shall ensure that the party is reestablished at grassroots level up wards leading to a Congress.

He stands guided by legal opinion,” said Sen Tshabangu.