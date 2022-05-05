‘I have returned home’—Tawachera

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

NEWLY appointed Bulawayo City FC coach Farai Tawachera has likened his latest move to a homecoming, saying he was happy to have returned “home”.

Tawachera, who was unveiled as the new man in charge of struggling City yesterday, was all smiles and confidently declared that he was the right man for the job.

He will be joined in the new technical setup by Dalubuhle Bhebhe, who comes in as fitness trainer.

Tawachera’s appointment comes just two days after City “amicably” parted ways with outspoken gaffer Philani “Beefy” Ncube following a long string of poor results that condemned the municipal team to the bottom of the 18-team Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table.

City had initially tasked Johannes Ngodzo and Mduduzi Mpofu with the team in an interim basis, but were forced to search for a substantive coach because the two are not holders of a Caf A coaching licence as required by Fifa club licensing.

Introducing the new technical setup yesterday, City acting chief executive officer Prince Butshe Dube insisted that Ncube was not sacked, but left on mutual consent.

Tawachera has been at City before and said he understood the challenges ahead of him and is ready to deliver them from the drop zone.

City are currently firm candidates for relegation unless they start winning games. They have only managed six points from 13 outings in which they have won once and drawn three times.

Tawachera is fully aware that he is inheriting a limping outfit.

“It is more like homecoming. Hurried appointment, yes, but would you let someone on the death bed just die? I am here to save the situation; not saying that my predecessor did anything wrong, but I am here to help the club,” said Tawachera.

Tawachera has previously been with the now defunct Tsholotsho and was recently fired as assistant coach by Bulawayo Chiefs together with co-assistant Mark Mathe for poor results.

Bhebhe has coached Sparrows, Indlovu Iyanyathela and Talen Vision in Division One.

City next face log leaders Dynamos in Harare on Sunday. — @innocentskizoe