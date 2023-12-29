‘I need money to go to Grade 1’ illiterate woman (34) dreams of education

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

AT the age of 34, Ms Sikhululekile Moyo from the Garanyemba area in Gwanda is unable to write her name but she desires to attend school.

The mother of six children grew up in a poor background and never got an opportunity to attend school. It has become difficult for her to finance her education as she is trying to fend for her children. She relies on performing piece jobs to sustain her family. The money she makes is hardly enough hence she has registered her children under the Beam programme.

Ms Moyo said while she failed to get an education she desires to put her children through school and see them excelling.

“I grew up in a poor background and unfortunately I didn’t attend school. I never got the chance to sit in a classroom and learn, not even on a single day. I used to watch other children go to school but I never got the chance to go. I would see other children writing what they learnt at school but even up to now, I can’t write a single word.

“I can’t even write my name. I vowed that I wouldn’t allow my children to go through the same thing. I have three children who are in primary school and the three others haven’t started attending school. I managed to register those who are in school under the Beam programme. I want all my children to attend school and I’m glad that they are doing well, even more than I expected,” she said.

Ms Moyo said her illiteracy has made it difficult for her to get a formal job which has forced her to rely on piece jobs. She said she believes that it is not too late and she would love to go through school. Ms Moyo said she needs funding to get through basic education and even study a course.

“I would love to go to school even though I know that it would seem strange for some people to see me going through primary education at my age. I believe that it would elevate me in life and I would be in a better position to fend for my children as I am a single mother,” she said.

Ms Moyo said it has been a struggle for her to fend for her children as one of them is recovering from a spinal problem. She has twins that are a year old and one of them has a weak spine. Ms Moyo had to take her son for physiotherapy three times a week ever since he was three months old. She had to turn to well-wishers for assistance.