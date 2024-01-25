‘I no longer have anything to do with CCC’ – Chamisa abandons the party

Nqobile Tshili,Chronicle Writer

IN a shocking turn of events, the embattled opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa, has conceded losing control of the party he formed two years ago.

It is the second time Mr Chamisa has lost control of a political party as he Initially lost control of MDC-Alliance to Mr Douglas Mwonzora.

Since last year, CCC has been facing internal fissures after the party’s interim secretary general Mr Sengenzo Tshabangu started recalling elected members as the confusion and infighting within the party continues to escalate.

In a statement today, Mr Chamisa, who lost the August 2023 election to President Mnangagwa, said he does not want to associate with CCC anymore.

“This is to officially and under my hand inform you that with immediate effect I no longer have anything to do with CCC,” he said.

