“I ran my race”: Mafu

Innocent Kurira [email protected]

THE contest for the Bosso committee member post looks set to be a two-man race after incumbent Mgcini Mafu revealed he will not be seeking re-election.

So far, two candidates have declared interest in the post and that is Bheka Sibanda and Kindman Ndlovu. Unless there are some late entries the next committee member will be between the two candidates who have already picked up their nomination forms.

Highlanders’ members will go to polls on February 4 to elect a committee member, chairman and executive secretary. Mafu says the decision not to seek another term has already been communicated with the club.

“I did my part at this great club. This is a community team and we need to share the responsibility to contribute to its success. What disappointed me a lot was how we just surrendered the title when we looked set to win it. I somehow feel maybe l should have done more in my capacity to make sure the title is delivered. I value this club so much and l will continue to support it in all ways possible. I believe l have run my race,” said Mafu.

He says he will offer full support to whoever takes over his post.

“I would like to wish the candidates all the best. They both love this club and l will fully support whoever comes in. The idea is to see the club grow which is why l won’t stop offering my services to this great institution,” said Mafu.

The Bosso elections nomination process is presently underway and will close on Saturday. Aspiring candidates must obtain appropriate nomination forms from the club office, 50 Robert Mugabe Way, for which a refundable fee of US$200 is payable should a candidate poll over 10 percent of the total votes cast.

Payments for forms can be done at the office or through the bank. A candidate’s nomination must be endorsed by 10 club members for the electoral court to accept his or her candidature.

The 10 members endorsing the candidate must have been members of the club for 24 months or more.

Candidates will go through the vetting procedure after fulfilling the constitutional demands to stand for elections.

-@innocentskizoe