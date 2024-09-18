‘I scored that spectacular goal against Caps United, the scorer was not Tapuwa Kapini…’ Chipo Tsodzo insists after 20 years

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

FORMER Highlanders striker-cum defender, Chipo Jackroller Tsodzo has made sensationally claims that he scored the winning goal in the famous 4-3 win by Bosso over Caps United at the National Sports Stadium in 2004.

Facing a trailblazing Caps United that had not lost a match then, Bosso found themselves 1-3 down as Makepekepe seemed well on course for another routine win, only for the Bulawayo giants to turn on the power with three goals including the fourth one which all along had been described as a wonder goal scored by the eccentric goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini. On Tuesday evening during a StarFM radio outside studio broadcast interview at Archers Sports Club Tsodzo told presenter Babongile Sikhonjwa that it was infact, him who scored the goal by flicking it over a drawn out Witness Munkuli.

Other former players who were part of the StarFM radio show included Gift Lunga Jnr, Amini Soma Phiri, Ronald Gidiza Sibanda, Voster Chitemu, Siza Dube, Golding Dube, Danisa Phiri and Johannes Ngodzo.

“I scored that goal, it wasn’t Kapini as is believed. As the long ball came from Kapini, it bounced and being the last man, I flicked it over a drawn out Witness Munkuli,” said Tsodzo.

Gidiza later said that it was not the first time that Tsodzo had attributed the goal to himself.

“I am not hearing this for the first time as Tsodzo always tells us that it was him who scored it. I think the matter can be settled by perhaps going to the match day referee’s archives,” said Gidiza.