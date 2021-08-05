‘I thought we would grow old together’…Connie Ferguson’s final heartfelt tribute to Shona

Showbiz Reporter

Connie Ferguson, wife of the late Shona Ferguson yesterday said she envisioned another 20 years with her husband and did not anticipate his death.

Connie’s message that was pre-recorded was played during Shona’s funeral and moved thousands of mourners who followed proceeding on television and online. Shona who succumbed to Covid-19 last Friday was buried in Fourways, north of Johannesburg.

“Never in a million years would I ever have thought I’d be in this position that I am today, speaking to you without your physical presence.

Sho I thought you and I were going to grow old together. That’s what I saw for myself, that’s what I saw for us. That’s always been the dream.

“31 July was exactly 20 years that you and I knew each other and I anticipated another 20 years with you. I really thought you and I were going to grow old together,” said Connie in the highly emotional recording.

She went on to detail nursing her husband for four weeks before his death.

Shona was diagnosed with Covid-19 on 26 June and started taking treatment at home before his condition deteriorated affecting his lungs leading to hospitalisation. He had a tough battle but fought hard leading to him being discharged on 10 July only to be readmitted later that day as his condition worsened again. On 15 July, according to family members, Shona was at his worst resulting in him being airlifted to Milpark hospital where he spent two weeks in ICU. It was at this point that the family united in prayer.

“I’ve never known anyone with your fighting spirit. Even on that hospital bed, you defied the odds so many times. I am hurting right now, my heart is bleeding, I wasn’t ready to let you go,” said Connie.

She added that as a praying family, they had never prayed so hard before, believing God would heal him.

“We’ve always been a prayerful family but we’d never ever prayed so hard in our lives. We prayed and believed in God for your healing.

Every time we went to see you we would pray with and for you when you couldn’t do so,” said Connie.

She said she was lucky to experience a “once in a lifetime” kind of love with Shona.

“I can’t imagine my life without you Sho. The past couple of days have been almost like a dream, a bad dream really. I may have been with you for 20 years, but what we had in those 20, a lot never get to experience in their lifetime. How lucky am I? You loved me in a way I didn’t even know was possible.

“Even though your days on earth have come to an end, know that our love does not die, you continue to live on in my heart, in my children’s heart. So this is not goodbye my love because love like what you and I had, does not die. The mortal body rests, but you continue on in my heart, as well as the children and those who loved and cared for you. Thank you Shonie for everything.”

At the end of her tribute, she said she has to find it in herself to continue.

“My journey is different from what I’d envisioned. I don’t know what my tomorrow looks like, but what I do know is that I’m happy to have you as an angel. I know God loves me, he loved me enough to give me you for 20 years. The way the kids have been strong and had faith has everything that you taught us Sho.

“I have to find it in me to continue until I’m ready to join you so this is not goodbye my love.”

Shona’s passion for the film and the television industry was evidenced by the several actors from The Queen and other shows who attended his funeral. His daughters Alicia, Lesedi and his grandson Rowena Malema also spoke and they all said their father’s death shocked the family and it did not feel real.

Alicia said her dad motivated and encouraged her, helping her break out of her shell.

“He had no doubt that whatever I do, I was going to succeed. I am making him a promise, no matter what comes, what goes, I will always carry on his legacy. I will make him and my family proud.”

Affectionately known as Mr Sho, Shona’s older brother Dominque said he was in disbelief that his brother was gone. Reflecting on their childhood in Botswana, Dominique said Shona was a bubbly and encouraging child. As a teen, he was often in fights and rebellious.

“He eventually grew out, he started to straighten out a lot when he met Connie. He developed a strong love for music, especially hip hop.

He loves entertaining people, telling stories. As he grew older he got his hustle on.”

Shona, 47, was known for his role in the original Generations series where he played Ace. He later went on to join the cast of the Tshivenda soapie Muvhango, where he played the role of Dr Leabua. He later helped grow South African local content with the help of Mzansi Magic, creating shows such as Rockville, The Queen, The Gift, The Throne, The Herd and The Imposter under their production company with wife Connie, called Fergusons Films.

Connie and Shona worked side by side to produce series that soon became Mzansi’s favourite television shows. The couple was present on social media, always inspiring their fans with their past struggles which shaped them into the successful actors and businesspeople that they became.