“I was clear of my role” – Raza on IPL Debut

Brandon Moyo, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket all-rounder Sikandar Raza has had a pleasant start to his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut with Punjab Kings, which got off with a seven runs victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday evening.

The 36-year-old became the third Zimbabwean to play in the biggest franchise league in the world and was named the most valuable asset of the match.

Coming in to bat at number five, Raza scored 16 runs off 13 balls as the Kings posted 191/5 in 20 overs. He went on to pick up one wicket for 25 runs in three overs, Kolkata Knight Riders only managing 146/7 in 16 overs after the target was revised due to rain delay. He also took three catches.

In just his short time in the Asian nation, the Chevrons star who has roots in Punjab has enjoyed his time.

“The first game is always a little bit nervy but credit to my team here, since I landed they have made me feel really welcome and part of the family and even when we went out to bat and bowl, I was very clear of my role and what’s expected of me in fielding, batting and bowling which kind of relaxes me.

“I think I was a lot more settled, I didn’t have a lot of nerves today (Saturday) and I think it’s because of the team environment that we have built which certainly helps,” said Raza in a video posted by Punjab Kings on Twitter. – @brandon_malvin