I was scared of Vusa Mkhaya – Singer Tsepiso Phuthi

Mbulelo Mpofu

[email protected]

THEY say, “The only way to conquer your fears is to face them head-on”. This is what South Africa-based Afro-pop singer, Bulawayo-born Tsepiso Phuthi has done in regard to working with veteran Austria-based singer, Vusa Mkhaya.

The two have collaborated on a love song titled Imizwilili to demystify connotations that true love is non-existent. The song will drop on all digital platforms on Friday.

“Umjolo (dating) is not a horror movie as people portray it to be. True love is still there. Imizwilili is a song about a couple declaring their undying love and affection for each other. It came from a Facebook post that Vusa Mkhaya posted a long time back in 2018.

“It read, ‘Who do you think I should collaborate with?’ I responded with a ‘Me’ on his post and he said ‘Inbox me’. That’s when we started talking about music from then until now. But I never brought up the collaboration topic again because I knew I wasn’t ready to work with a musical genius like Mkhaya yet.

“I took my time learning and improving my craft until this year when I felt ready enough to approach him again. By the grace of God, he jumped on the song with no questions asked,” Phuthi told Chronicle Showbiz in an interview.

Phuthi has heaped praise on the “musical genuis” with a moniker of deity proportions, “The ancestor”.

“Working with a musical genius like Mkhaya has been an eye-opener for me because at first, I was intimidated by his experience but later noticed that he is very humble because he gave me the green light to lead the project and patiently corrected here and there,” she said.

The song was produced by Tnas Afrika and Lerato Beatz and follows Phuthi’s hit, “Ngihamba nawe” which was released recently and has been enjoying rotation on radio and television stations.

She is yet to perform live, a feat she is eager to achieve in the near future.

“I have been releasing songs and I’m yet to perform. I have found the sound that resonates with who I am. I’m ready to perform live and engage with my fans,” she said. – MbuleloMpofu