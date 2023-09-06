I will achieve all my targets: ED

Harare Bureau

AS the Second Republic commences its second term, it will ensure that all the targets and benchmarks set for various sectors, institutions, and in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) will be realised, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said his administration will unveil more life changing projects to all areas of the country in line with its mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

The Head of State and Government said this on Monday evening during an Inauguration State dinner held at Glamis Arena in Harare to mark his re-election as President in the August 23 harmonised elections.

President Mnangagwa was inaugurated on Monday during a colourful ceremony at the National Sports Stadium, an event attended by world leaders.

“Only last week, I embarked on a tour of duty in Buhera District, Manicaland Province and at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show. I was pleased to note the people-centred and life-transforming projects programmes and activities which are unfolding as we journey towards Vision 2030,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Again, I reiterate that we are hitting the ground running guided by our development philosophy ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo’. Targets we set for ourselves sector by sector, institution by institution and broadly under the National Development Strategy as well as Vision 2030, will be realised. Our revolutionary party, Zanu PF and Government will continue to safeguard the prevailing conducive democratic, socio-economic and peaceful political conditions.”

“Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen; The Second Republic, under my leadership, will continue to be informed by servant leadership and hard honest work. We shall stay focused on ensuring that we cater to the welfare of our communities, mainly to uplift many out of poverty and into prosperity. This is more pertinent as the Zanu PF Government is a people’s Government, a Government from the people and for the people,” said President Mnangagwa

“To our stakeholders, from across the public and private sectors, I assure you that my Government will continue implementing conducive policies which are anchored on greater collaboration and support.

The open-door policy and culture of dialogue which characterised the first term of my Presidency will remain the norm. ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’.”

He called for vigilance saying the Government has made huge strides in terms of economic development despite the illegal sanctions imposed on Harare by Western capitals.

“In the meantime, I call upon the nation to be thankful to the Almighty God who has enabled us to get this far, more so under the albatross of illegal sanctions. We also thank our forebears; whose supreme sacrifices led to the attainment of our hard-won independence and sovereignty, which now constitute the solid foundation for our development,” President Mnangagwa said.

“In their honour, my new Government’s programmes and projects will continue to reach out to every corner of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe. We are leaving no one and no place behind. From Zambezi to Limpopo, Plumtree to Mutare, we are one united people, in one unitary state, no matter our political persuasions, colour, tribe and religion.”

He commended the support he, his family and the Government has received from different stakeholders, saying focus now lies on the work ahead.

“On behalf of my dear wife, Amai Mnangagwa, family and relatives and indeed on my behalf, I express our profound gratitude to you all for the support to me and my Government of Zimbabwe. You have shared with us a special gift, including your precious time by your presence and solidarity. Let this gesture continue to underpin our cordial relations as one united people,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The convening of this occasion presents us with yet another opportunity to reflect on the road we have travelled and the experiences we have had during the last term and to re-focus on the work that lies ahead. This includes the need to raise our consciousness and awareness at the various levels of Government on the need to wholeheartedly serve and deliver to the people.”

Speaking at the same occasion, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga commended the leadership of President Mnangagwa, saying the country had remained united under one flag and national anthem.

“Under his leadership Zimbabwe is far more united despite political differences fomented by our detractors, we thank him for this spirit of oneness he has thrust upon us,” said VP Chiwenga.

Zanu PF VP and Second Secretary, Cde Kembo Mohadi, hailed President Mnangagwa for his hard work to ensure that the revolutionary party won.

He said the elections were held under a peaceful environment.

“Let me give thanks to the people of Zimbabwe. For the first time in the history of our nation, Zimbabwe has become a mature democracy, we campaigned in peace, voted in peace and in the post-election period, there is peace; that must be applauded. It has never happened, this is the first time it has happened,” said VP Mohadi.

“You said, at some of your rallies, that you want to win in a way that our detractors will not have something to cling on, this has happened. We thought they would go to court, because they did not have the evidence, they knew they were beaten hands down and they did not do so and today we are celebrating our victory, the victory of Zanu-PF and the people of Zimbabwe.

Zanu-PF is a party of the people, it is a party for today, party of tomorrow and will always be the party of the future, we will come and go as their leaders but definitely it should remain because the ideals that it stands for will always remain”.