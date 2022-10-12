I will be back to perform ‘Kuregerera in advance’ – Zamar tells Eswatini fans

Munyaradzi Munzabwa

AS if to say he trod cautiously on the choice of the songs not to choke out the otherwise impressive all Emaswati backing vocalists during Friday’s Worship Night held at the Rest in Christ International Ministries Auditorium in Matsapha, central Eswatini, Takesure Zamar Ncube has dared to perform his fame giving ‘Kuregerera in advance’ on the return.

The Zimbabwean-born award-winning gospel artist did not bring his usual backing vocalists and had to do with the local backing all-Emaswati choir thus doing a Shona song night was a big gamble which impressively paid off with dividends of an almost assured Ncube return.

For this all-emaswati choir drawn from across the church’s branches, the eloquence and fluidity in singing the lines “Agere pachigaro, Jesu mutsvene, Ishe wemadzishe, changamire muponesi, ngirozi dzino murumbidza” left the thousand plus in awe.

Through vast weeks of practice, there was no struggle sounding in the flawless energy-filled rendition.

Just maybe, had he performed the fame and breakthrough giving ‘Kuregerera in advance’ which carries more verses than ‘Agere Pachigaro’, that struggle could have probably bolted out and despite the entire near two-hour long slot quenching the thirst for the audience, it also left Ncube equally and excitedly amazed.

Speaking shortly after his slot, an impressed sweat-drenched Ncube said the master backing vocalists could show eloquence with ‘Agere Pachigaro’ which carries fewer Shona lines, then he will return to do ‘Kuregerera in advance’ which contains even more and heavier lines.

In a definite analysis of the backing and supporting acts, Sphiwo Ndoni Ndlangamandla of the ‘Tive temhlaba’ and energy-filled ‘Wangihlawulela’ hit maker Nothando Dlamini, Ncube also expressed his prayer for more international acclaimed gospel artists from the nation which is sometimes called the Pulpit of Africa.

“We are living in a dangerous time where we have sangomas in suits, it is so difficult to separate between original and counterfeit. I long for days titles meant nothing in worship. We didn’t have bishops, a-shops, and c-shops,” said Ncube throwing the house into a burst of laughter.

“I pray that God raises more internationally acclaimed gospel artists from here, this room was full of talent. This was true worship, the sound people were equal to the voices and the audience was equally receptive.

“Eswatini is now my other home, I will be definitely coming back home and during that return, I will add it (‘Kuregerera in advance’) to the list. If they (backing vocalists) could master the Shona lines in ‘Agere Pachigaro’ in the few weeks of practice then they will be ready for more Shona songs,” said Ncube.

The possible return was equally collaborated by the Worship Night convenor, Bishop Vincent Hlatshwako.

“This is now his (Ncube) home, he is welcome anytime and any day, the doors are open for him,” said Bishop Hlatshwako who equally traded his word-filled-sermons with an almost half-an-hour long song filled with energetic dances soon after the Nothando Dlamini performance.

Meanwhile, one of the keyboard players Ncube rode on, Wandile Zwane said it was a privilege to play for an international artist.

“Sharing the back seat in the car with Zamar was a cherished moment on its own, but playing the keyboard for him on Friday was the greatest honour for me and my family, especially my mother who was in the audience. This is a moment never to be forgotten,” said Zwane who is affectionately known as Mkiri.