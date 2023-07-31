I will rid Victoria Falls of corruption- councillor

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

ZANU-PF candidate for ward 1 in Victoria Falls, Cde Obvious Ngwenya has promised to transform the council into a competitive corruption free local authority by fostering good governance.

A tourism executive with experience spanning over 20 years, Cde Ngwenya said once elected in next month’s elections, he will bring expertise in engineering, business, financial accounting, project management, environmental health and safety.

He said he believes in professionalism, integrity, honesty, openness, respect and care.

Cde Ngwenya is seeking a second mandate into council after serving as councillor for Ward 2 in the 2013 to 2018 period.

This time he is contesting in Ward 1 in a two-men contest with another former councillor Mr Ephias Mambume of Citizens for Coalition who was fired two years ago by the Nelson Chamisa led party.

Cde Ngwenya said his decision to contest was a result of residents in and outside the ward, business community, council management and employees who approached him and asked that he helps restore sanity to the corruption riddled council based on his previous performance record in council.

“These stakeholders are not happy with the disservice they got for then past five years from the current council made up of CCC councillors. As a concerned local resident, I want to participate and add value in the governance of our local authority.

“I want to represent residents in fulfilling their aspirations in relation to service delivery in the ward and city as a whole. My manifesto is built on good governance, equitable and efficient service delivery and environmental sustainability, as well as competent leadership as attested through the achievements gained during my tenure in office as a councillor in 2013 to 2018 as well achievements made at previous and current workplaces as a manager,” said Cde Ngwenya.

Cde Ngwenya, born in Hwange where he did his education at St Mary’s Primary and Lukosi Secondary schools, before studying engineering and accounting in Bulawayo at tertiary level, became active in politics at a tender age of 16 years in the Youth League.

He is the chairperson of the Zanu PF Maqhawe District in Victoria Falls.

As a councillor in the period of 2013 to 2018, Cde Ngwenya said, he nwas part of the council which was effective in the council chambers which also fared well in terms of service delivery in establishment of new low-density suburb in BB7, establishment of high and medium density housing scheme in Chinotimba and Mkhosana, construction and resurfacing of various roads in high, medium, low density and industrial areas, construction of storm drains and procurement of equipment.

He said it was during the time he was in council that they lobbied for Victoria Falls Municipality to be granted city status, water abstraction takeover from Zinwa, a school of hospitality and tourism in Victoria Falls, establishment of Sawanga Shopping Mall, construction of new markets stalls and improvement of workers’ salaries which saw the city win a number of awards.

“Ward one is now the biggest ward in Victoria Falls geographically and it is the economic hub for the city as most economic activities happen in this ward, covering industrial areas, central business district and low-density suburbs.

“I am for economic and infrastructure development, fostering investment friendly policies that will attract local and foreign investment in Victoria Falls which will grow our economy and better the livelihood of our citizens.

“I believe in reacting quickly and positively to concerns related to service delivery from my community, inclusivity riding on the party’s mantra of leaving no-one and no place behind in issues to do with service delivery and governance. I believe in community consultation and involvement in decision making.

“Given my extensive technical background, experience in council and the technical nature of service delivery issues, I am better placed to articulate and deliver to my ward and Victoria Falls at large,” said Cde Ngwenya.

[email protected]