I50 dhu, i50 tswayi . . . Madlela releases dramatic video ahead of album launch

09 Sep, 2020 - 17:09 0 Views
0 Comments
I50 dhu, i50 tswayi . . . Madlela releases dramatic video ahead of album launch

The Chronicle

Showbiz Reporter

If you love drama or are in need of a stress reliever, rhumba musician, Madlela Skhobokhobo is your go to guy. He is back with his dramatic songs and this time, it is in the form of a music video for 50 Dhu!

Behind the scenes of 50 Dhu

The 10-minute long music video which is a continuation of Madlela’s hit, Ngamnanka uSamaMoe is very captivating.

The song and video is centred around the reckless SaMaMoe who splashes R50 000 on material things, getting robbed along the way.

SaMaMoe (right) out to spend his R50k

The video which was released on Wednesday afternoon as a teaser to Madlela’s forthcoming album launch is available on YouTube. Madlela is set to launch his album titled Ntikoloshi on Friday where he will be backed by maskandi musician Clopas Sikhosana and Bajilla.

SaMaMoe having a drink

Commenting on the video, most showered praises for Madlela who is also a comic, urging him to keep up the good work.

One Mdawini Dawu said: “A very good track bro, we love you a lot. You always keep us smiling noma sekunjani.”

 

i50 dhu SaMaMoe

“Very powerful song, well done Dlelas,” wrote another.

Commenting on the video, Madlela said: “We don’t do music, we do story telling. 50 Dhu is a movie I tell you. Abagide abantu, asigide iSizwe….”

Check out the video snippet below:

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting