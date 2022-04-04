ICAZ donates A-Level textbooks worth $1, 2 million

The beneficiary schools are Binga High, Majiji High in Bubi, Dinyane High in Tsholotsho, Mpumelelo High in Nkayi and Mabhikwa High in Lupane

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

IN an effort to promote the teaching of accounting in rural schools, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ), has donated Advanced Level accounting textbooks worth more than $1,2 million to five high schools in Matabeleland North.

The beneficiary schools are Binga High, Majiji High in Bubi, Dinyane High in Tsholotsho, Mpumelelo High in Nkayi and Mabhikwa High in Lupane.

ICAZ Matabeleland district society member Mr Emmanuel Mudefi said the recently delivered donation was meant to encourage learners to take up accounting as a subject at high school and eventually at university.

“The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) has set its sight on developing the accountancy profession from the grassroots level and targeting to grow the profession, which is a key component to economic development,” he said.

“ICAZ has donated Advanced Level accounting textbooks to five schools in the Matabeleland North Province. The books valued at ZWL1 200 000.00 and are a donation from the institute, with the purpose of realizing the ICAZ vision of being the pre-eminent professional body in the development and promotion of accountancy, assurance and advisory services, business and good governance practices,” said Mr Mudefi.

He said it was the ICAZ desire that the books go a long way in benefiting students and promoting the accounting profession in the country.

The donation comes at a time when many schools in Matabeleland North lack adequate textbooks among other learning materials.

Learners struggle to buy textbooks while parents have reportedly resorted to buying pirated copies that are affordable to them.

The situation has deprived many students of studying rights and affected pass rate.

ICAZ is the longest established and largest body of professional accountants in the country.

Mr Mudefi said ICAZ was proud to be able to assist the province by donating some books.

Over the past 10 years the institute has been annually donating A Level Accounting text books in the country through the relevant provincial education offices.

Receiving the donation, Matabeleland North Provincial Education Director Mr Jabulani Mpofu said the gesture will go a long way in capacitating learners.

“We are so grateful for this donation. This will go a long way in helping our learners’ study and in turn improve our pass rate especially for these specialised subjects,” he said.

“We sincerely hope these books will help the students to acquire new knowledge and assist teachers of the subject to improve pass rate.”

@ncubeleon