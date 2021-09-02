Icelandic football federation left leaderless after sexual abuse scandal

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ICELANDIC football has been left rudderless by a sex scandal that resulted in the resignation of the entire national federation board on Monday.

Members of the KSI were forced to step down after being accused of covering up claims of alleged sexual assault by a national squad player, according to various international media reports.

Federation president Gudni Bergsson was the first to quit on Sunday after criticism that he had played down the claims.

But after an emergency meeting lasting nearly five hours, the 16 other members of the committee in turn announced that they were also stepping down.

The scandal broke out when a 25-year-old woman, Thorhildur Gyda Arnarsdottir, told public broadcaster RUV that a member of the national team had grabbed her crotch before assaulting her with another individual in a Reykjavik nightclub in September 2017, and that the KSI had been informed.

“Arnarsdottir and another woman reportedly filed police reports against a player for sexual assault that same night. It is claimed the player admitted to the incident and apologised, but that at least six other players had been accused of sexual assault by other women. According to Icelandic media, a confidentiality agreement was signed, supported by the KSI, in exchange for compensation,” read the report.

Bergsson was found to have lied when he told national television that the association had “not received a complaint or any kind of suggestion that someone in particular has been guilty of sexual offences”.

He publicly apologised, but eventually resigned after several crisis meetings.

Zimbabwe was last year plunged into a sex abuse scandal after a number of female referees blew the lid on some named members of the Zimbabwe Referees Committee, accusing them of demanding sexual favours in return for game time and promotion.

The allegations were never followed up, with Zifa saying no complaints had been made to them.