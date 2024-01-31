Iconic drummer Mbuso Gali Ncube dies

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

Legendary drummer, Mbuso Gali Ncube who had been unwell for some time has died. He departed this morning at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

A family relative confirmed this tragic news, stating, “His death was a shock because he was making commendable progress since he came home from South Africa. He was able to eat and do much by himself. We are saddened by his death,” said the relative, who cannot be named at this time.

Fellow artistes and Rhumba fans rallied together last month, contributing funds to support his return to Bulawayo from South Africa.

Gali, a renowned drummer, contributed his exceptional talent to various musicians in Zimbabwe and South Africa. He gained popularity during the heydays of the united Ndolwane Super Sounds, where he stood as the last man among the band’s original instrumentalists.

Apart from his significant role in Ndolwane Super Sounds, Gali showcased his drumming prowess with numerous musicians, including Solomon Skuza, Jeys Marabini, Sandra Ndebele, Andy Brown, Soul Brothers, Dan Tshanda, and various Rhumba bands and artistes across different music genres.

Mourners are gathered in Mpopoma at Block 9/282.