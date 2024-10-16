Iconic roots-reggae legend, Burning Spear expected in Zimbabwe today

Trust Khosa

ICONIC Jamaican roots-reggae legend Burning Spear is expected to jet into Harare today, marking his maiden tour of Zimbabwe.

The 79-year-old artiste is set to perform at the Glamis Arena as part of his “One People Tour Africa”, courtesy of Sound System Club and Friends of Jamaica.

Event organisers have confirmed the legendary singer’s itinerary as the reggae and Rastafarian community prepares for his performance.

“We expect him to arrive at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Wednesday at 4:20pm, followed by a press conference at 5pm at Cresta Lodge in Harare,” said one of the event co-ordinators.

“He will be travelling with a full band, and we hope to host a welcome party after the media briefing.”

Local reggae acts, including Cello Culture, Transit Crew, Emmanuel “Mannex” Motsi, Killer T, Merciless, MC Fydale, Judgement Yard, Banso Da MC and popular songbird Feli Nandi, will also take the stage.

After the Harare event, Burning Spear will head to South Africa for a performance at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on Saturday. Cape Town fans can look forward to his appearance on Sunday at Mhudi Wines Farm for another show.

Burning Spear is among the most revered Jamaican artistes, commanding a significant following in Zimbabwe and beyond. His visit comes as great news for the reggae community, which has been eager for international performances.

Born Winston Rodney on March 1, 1945, in Saint Ann’s Bay, Jamaica, Burning Spear has been a powerful voice for black people’s rights since the late 1960s. Some of his most notable compositions include “Marcus Garvey”, “African Teacher”, “Obsession”, “Cry Blood”, “Open the Gate” and “Chant Down Babylon”.

Last year, British reggae outfit UB40, led by Ali Campbell, performed in Harare.

Over the years, numerous top Jamaican acts have performed in Zimbabwe, including Morgan Heritage, Capleton, Buju Banton, Luciano, Fantan Mojah, Sizzla Kalonji, Mavado, Elephant Man, Popcaan, Chris Martin, and Beenie Man, among others. The late Bob Marley made history by performing at Rufaro Stadium during the Independence celebrations in 1980.