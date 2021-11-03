ICT experts meet in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

COMPUTER and information communication technologies (ICT) experts are meeting in Victoria Falls for an annual conference where the profession seeks to deliberate on how it can effectively contribute to the country’s development agenda.

The four-day conference starts tonight and ends on Saturday under the theme: “Digital Innovations For Post Pandemic Recovery.”

It is being hosted by the Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ).

CSZ president Mr Allen Saruchera said the Minister of Information Communication Technologies, Postal and Courier Services Jenfan Muswere will officiate at the event tomorrow Thursday.

“This an IT conference where we gather every year as [professionals to talk about issues in the industry and country. The Minister of ICT will be the gu7est of honour and will update the profession about what the Government is doing and how we can work together so we can also contribute to the country’s agenda” he said.

There will be presentations around National Development Strategy 1(NDS1), digital economy and digital transformation and innovation opportunities, innovation and the future, cybersecurity in

Zimbabwe and the current state and existing cyber laws.

There will also be discussions around digital health strategies for Africa, medical information service and sustainability in business.

There will be an awards ceremony where those who have excelled in various facets of the profession will be rewarded.

CSZ is the professional association for the computer industry practitioners and entities in Zimbabwe with a mandate to provide a platform for exchange of technological ideas, organisational and personal improvement.

CSZ is an affiliate of international, regional and local related institutions.

The occasions used to be called annual Summer School Conference until 2019 when it was rebranded CSZ ICT Summit.

It is attended by Individuals and organizations, both members and non-members including policy makers and regulators, consultants, industry players, systems developers and integrators, manufacturers, academia, students, interest groups and media as a platform for exchange of ideas and continuous learning.

Mr Saruchera said the Covid-19 pandemic had challenged the ICT sector to develop and harness skills and knowledge in systems and product development to assist business and Government.

The occasion is hybrid as some participants will follow proceedings online.

@ncubeleon