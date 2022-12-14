ICT firm celebrates 31 years of service, honours long-serving clients, staff in Bulawayo

Business Correspondent

COMPULINK Holdings, an information communication and technology (ICT) solutions company, last week celebrated its 31st anniversary at a dinner hosted at a hotel in Bulawayo, where it also honoured its long-serving clients and staff members from the region.

A business partner for several large corporate entities in Zimbabwe, Compulink also unveiled its new brand identity and company logo at the colourful event, which followed a similar celebration in Harare.

Company’s founder, Mr Edward Nyamuda, said Compulink has managed to weather the storm of economic challenges over the past 31 years “by forging strong partnerships and relationships with its clients, based on mutual trust, uncompromising commitment to service excellence and unbending integrity”.

He said Compulink had experienced its fair share of challenges over the years as he reflected on times when it was hard for black-owned businesses to break the social and economic barriers in order to connect directly with international ICT manufacturers.

Mr Nyamuda also spoke openly about a period in 2004 when the business was hit by the global economic recession and Zimbabwe’s economic crisis at the time, forcing the company to record some losses, as several banks, which were its main clients, shut down to greatly down-size its operations.

“We, however, kept on providing our services and maintaining our relationships with our clients. Communication was key to cultivate a culture of honesty and trust,” he said, adding that in time the business rebounded and started prospering again.

Compulink also used the occasion of its 31st Anniversary to formalize and celebrate a changing of the guard at the company, where the founder of the business and former CEO, Mr Edward Nyamuda, handed over the reins to one of his sons, Mr Simon Nyamuda, close to a decade ago.

Mr Edward Nyamuda, who founded the company in 1991 with his wife Mrs Eunice Nyamuda, proudly expressed his honor at having successfully passed on the baton “to the next generation”.

“We are honored to have passed on the baton and transitioned the business to the next generation. The future success of Compulink hinges strongly on the transition and we very much look forward to the future,” he said.

Mr Simon Nyamuda, as the current managing director of Compulink, saluted his parents for starting the business and taking it to a place of prominence in the ICT industry in Zimbabwe.

He also gave an account of the company’s current business portfolio and product suite, which includes its six key strategic pillars of networking, wireless mobility, unified communications, system hardware, enterprise services and cyber security.

“I am deeply grateful to my parents for founding this business and for their diligent stewardship over the years. I am also very excited about the future.

“We have continued from where they left, working to ensure we marry our service offers and products to the objectives of our clients in order to deliver tailor-made solutions that match the clients’ requirements,” said Mr Nyamuda.

“As the industry environment changes, we are also changing and evolving with it, ensuring that we offer relevant technology that meets the needs of our customers and partners at this time.”

Compulink Holdings, whose clients include some of the nation’s largest corporations, including some of the largest players in the banking and telecommunication sectors, also used its 31st anniversary celebration to honour some of its long-serving clients and staff members in Bulawayo,

It honoured the City of Bulawayo, which has been one of its long-standing clients in the city for the past 25 years, and two of its long-serving staff members – Mr Lawrence Ndlovu, who has been with Compulink for 24 years, and Chipo Nyabunze, who has served the company for 21 years.

The Compulink 31st Anniversary event was attended by dozens of guests, including current and past clients, industry colleagues, staff members and the founders’ family and friends, among many others.

The company and its leadership have over the years received numerous awards, nationally and internationally, in recognition of exceptional service. They include the Institute of Cyber Security of Zimbabwe (ICSZ)’s best cyber security product of the year 2021 and the Cisco’s Winners Circle award for sales acceleration in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Russia.