ICT Minister meets with technology industry players.

Online Reporter

THE Minister of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera on Friday paid a Courtesy Call on Sector Players at the Post and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) headquarters in Harare.

The Minister was accompanied by her Deputy Dingumuzi Phuthi during the meeting According to a post on the POTRAZ’s X (formerly Twitter) page, in her speech Minister Mavetera said it was everyone’s responsibility to safeguard against disruptive technologies to protect people and children.

“Let me hasten to say that I am very cognisant of the challenges we face in this digital era, saddled with disruptive novel technologies, thus we have a shared responsibility we should bear to safeguard our digital infrastructure, the entire cyberspace our people and our children.” Minister Mavetera said the doors of her offices were open to sector members with ingenious ICT ideas of midwifing an upper middle-class Zim by 2030.

