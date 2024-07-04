ICT Minister reiterates commitment to digital inclusion

Mbulelo Mpofu in Harare

THE Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Tatenda Mavetera has reiterated that her ministry will ensure everyone benefits from ICT skills training workshops.

She said this after an interactive session of Child Parliamentarians with President Mnangagwa and his lieutenants at the New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden yesterday (Wednesday).

“Under the visionary leadership of our President Mnangagwa, we are hands on deck with ensuring that nobody is left behind and thus, the main thrust is to equip schools with the necessary hardware and knowledge to nurture a generation of techno-savvy individuals who will be ready to face life’s challenges.

“From school teachers to school leavers in rural areas, there will be ICT skills training tailor-made for each demographic, in line with the President’s vision of establishing a digital economy by 2030. We will partner with industry leaders, academia, and the civil society to accomplish this goal,” she said.

Her sentiments echoed the Permanent Secretary in her ministry, Dr Beaullar Chirume’s words at the recently-held 2024 Huawei Zimbabwe Congress Summit held in Harare.

Dr Chirume said the summit was a testament to the power of collaboration.

“It is through partnerships between governments, industry leaders, academia, and civil society that we can truly unlock the full potential of ICT for the benefit of humanity.”

Recently, over 30 individuals with hearing impairment in Manicaland Province completed a week-long Information Communication Technology (ICT) skills training programme which was organised by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) and funded by their Universal Services Fund (USF).

In line with President Mnangagwa’s visionary leadership, the country is prioritising the training of teachers to enhance their skills and knowledge in ICT.

This forms part of a broader effort to ensure that all primary and secondary school learners across the country possess technology and ICT-driven literacy by 2030.

This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide and equip students with the necessary skills to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world. –

