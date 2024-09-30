ICT Ministry holds 2024 strategic plan review workshop

Mthabisi Tshuma in Kadoma

THE Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services is this week holding it’s 2024 strategic plan review workshop at a local hotel in Kadoma.

The workshop is set to allow the ICT Ministry to review achievements in the past year and deliberate on possible projects they can embark to ensure the country is digitised.

Among the notable achievements that the ICT Ministry undertook in 2024 include the launch of the second phase of the National Rail Fibre Optic Project in Somabhula on the outskirts of Gweru. The project is said to have cost about $18 million.

The Ministry has also put focus to digitising schools through setting up ICT laboratories.

More to follow……

@mthabisi_mthire