ICT Ministry launches Zimbabwe Digital Skills Programme

Mthabisi Tshuma in Harare

THE Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services on Thursday, 10 April 2025, launched the Zimbabwe Digital Skills Development Programme in conjunction with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government.

The initiative was born out of a fruitful partnership with the UAE Government under the Government Experience Exchange Programme.

Officially launching the project at Potraz Headquarters, ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera said they are guided by the goals and aspirations of the National Development Strategy (NDS1) and the visionary framework of Vision 2030, as articulated by the President, His Excellency Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“This programme is not just an educational initiative; it is a crucial step towards realising our collective dream of a prosperous, inclusive and technologically advanced nation.

“The Zimbabwe Digital Skills Programme aims to train 1.5 million coders in essential skills such as Data Science Fundamentals, Programming Fundamentals, Android Kotlin Developer Fundamentals, and AI Fundamentals. This ambitious target reflects our commitment to empowering our youth with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world,” said Minister Mavetera.

Follow on X: @mthabisi_mthire