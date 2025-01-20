ICT Ministry, Potraz donates over 400 computers to 39 rural district councils

ICT Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera (fourth from left) hands over a computer to Local Government Deputy Minister Eng Kabikira (Second from right) at Potraz headquarters on Monday (Picture by Mthabisi Tshuma)

Mthabisi Tshuma in Harare

THE Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services in conjunction with telecommunications regulator Potraz, have donated over 400 computers to 39 Rural District Council’s (RDC’s) countrywide.

The handover ceremony was held at Potraz headquarters in Harare on Monday where ICT Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera accompanied by ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti and ICT permanent secretary Dr Beulah Chirume handed 415 computers to Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister Benjamin Kabikira which will be shared equally among 39 RDC’s.

The country has 60 RDC’s and the 21 remaining RDC’s are set to benefit in the next batch.

Also present at the event was ZILGA president Dr Aaron Shamhu, Potraz director general Dr Gift Machengete, Potraz deputy director general Mr Alfred Marisa, Potraz senior management, ICT Ministry senior management, Local Government Ministry senior management among other senior Government officials.

-@mthabisi_mthire