ICT Ministry, Potraz heed President’s call…as 12 computer labs are commissioned

ICT Minister Dr Jenfarn Muswere officially commissions Mushandike Secondary School computer Laboratory in Masvingo. Looking on is Masvingo Provincial Minister Ezra Chadzamira (right)

Mthabisi Tshuma in Masvingo

THE Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services and the telecommunications regulator Potraz have opened avenues to help fulfill President Mnangagwa’s call to youths to step up ICT usage.

Addressing thousands of youths at the Robert Mugabe Square during the National Youth Day last year, President Mnangagwa said the youths must step up ICT usage to explore and exploit business opportunities across various sectors.

President Mnangagwa also challenged young people to be actively involved technologically and be part of broad-based empowerment programmes being rolled out under the Second Republic. To fulfill the call, the ICT Ministry and Potraz opened 12 computer laboratories on Monday in Masvingo.

The schools’ computer laboratories that were officially commissioned are at Jekero Primary, Chiredzi Christian College, Madzivanyika High, Chamanhanzva High, Jaka Chishozhowa, Magombedze Secondary, Mushayavanhu High, Bere Primary, Daitai Secondary, Chirichoga High Mushawasha West Secondary and Mushandike Secondary.

The marathon launch was done through three teams which were led by ICT Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti and Potraz director general Dr Gift Machengete.

The high level delegation included Masvingo Province permanent secretary Dr Sakupwanya, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Masvingo province Ezra Chadzamira, ICT Ministry permanent secretary Dr Beaulah Chirume, Potraz deputy director general Mr Alfred Marisa, Potraz Head Marketing and International Relations Mrs Sibonginkosi Muteyiwa, Potraz Director USF, Postal and Courier Services Mr Dewera, Potraz officials, ICT Ministry officials, senior Government officials and Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education officials. @mthabisi_mthire