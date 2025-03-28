WATCH: ICT Ministry, Potraz scales up bridging urban-rural digital divide

Mthabisi Tshuma in Bulilima

THE Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services in conjunction with the country’s telecommunications regulator Potraz continues to pursue it’s mission of bridging the urban-rural digital divide through equipping schools with modernised ICT equipment.

On Friday, ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti handed over 10 computers, a projector, printer and whiteboard to Bezu Primary School in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South province.

The move is meant to ensure that rural pupils are at par with their counterparts considering the advancement of the technology and academic sector which is evolving rapidly.

Speaking at the handover ceremony ICT Deputy Minister Phuti said the donation is a fulfillment to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind.

Follow on X -@mthabisi_mthire