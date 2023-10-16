ICT Ministry reiterates commitment to achieve digital economy by 2030

Mthabisi Tshuma in Chinhoyi

GOVERNMENT under the Second Republic is making great strides to ensure that Zimbabwe achieves a digital economy by 2030, in line with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.

Addressing telecommunications stakeholders and Government officials at the opening of the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services’ Strategic Plan Review Workshop held at a hotel in Chinhoyi, ICT Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera said the country remains steadfast to ensure the push for a digital economy by 2030, as science and technology are becoming intertwined with social and economic development.

“The Ministry, as we already know, is seized with the ICT development of this country and beyond in terms of ICT governance, that is, policies and regulations; infrastructure development, to provide ubiquitous and robust access; as well as applications development; and cyber security.

“We endeavour to ensure that we leave no one and no place behind as we journey towards the attainment of the National Development Strategy (NDS) and, in particular, a Digital Economy by 2030,” said Minister Mavetera.

Also attending the strategic planning workshop is ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti, ICT Ministry permanent secretary Dr Beulah Chirume, Potraz deputy director general Mr Alfred Marisa, ICT Ministry staff, representatives from the Public Service Academy, the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and Parastatals; Ministry of Finance and EconomicDevelopment and the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency (ZimStat).

