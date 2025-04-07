ICT Ministry SOE’s sign performance contacts

ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera (fifth from right) poses for a photo with board members and senior executives from ICT Ministry, Potraz, Zimpost and Zarnet during the Minstry’s SOEs signing of performance contracts in Harare on Monday April 7, 2025

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

STATE owned enterprises (SOE’s) under the Ministry of Information Technology Communication, Postal and Courier Services have signed performance contracts.

The move is to reiterate Government’s commitment to efficiency, accountability and transparency, which is necessary to attain Vision 2030.

The SOE’s are Potraz, Zimpost and Zarnet. The companies were represented by their board chairpersons and senior executives.

Recently, Ministers signed their performance contracts and for the first time, deputy ministers, commissioners and deputy chief secretaries also signed performance contracts, thereby expanding the accountability framework introduced in 2021.

