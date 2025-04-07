ICT Ministry SOE’s sign performance contacts
Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter
STATE owned enterprises (SOE’s) under the Ministry of Information Technology Communication, Postal and Courier Services have signed performance contracts.
The move is to reiterate Government’s commitment to efficiency, accountability and transparency, which is necessary to attain Vision 2030.
The SOE’s are Potraz, Zimpost and Zarnet. The companies were represented by their board chairpersons and senior executives.
Recently, Ministers signed their performance contracts and for the first time, deputy ministers, commissioners and deputy chief secretaries also signed performance contracts, thereby expanding the accountability framework introduced in 2021.
