ICT Ministry, University of Zimbabwe host Cyber Security Awareness Month symposium

ICT Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera (Second from left) and ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti (left) follow proceedings at the Cyber Security Awareness Month Symposium being held at the University of Zimbabwe on Thursday

Mthabisi Tshuma in Harare

THE Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services in conjunction with the University of Zimbabwe is holding the 2024 Cyber Security Awareness Month Symposium in Harare.

The event is being held at the University of Zimbabwe Innovation Hub under the theme “Building Cyber Resilience through AI: Collaborative Security for a Secure Digital Future.”

Delegates have been involved in discussions throughout the day on topics that include: “Ethical consideration in AI-driven cyber security: Balancing security Ned’s with privacy rights and ethical implications of AI surveillance” and “The Future of Cybersecurity workforce: How AI is reshaping the skills needed for cyber security professionals and the importance of continuous education.”

Cyber Security Awareness month is an initiative that encourages individuals, organisations and communities to learn about cybersecurity risks, adopt safe online practices, and enhance their overall digital security.

Attending the event are ICT Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera, ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti, a representative from the office of Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan province, chief director in the ICT Ministry Mr Prince Sibanda, officials from ICT Ministry, officials from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, stakeholders in the ICT sector and University of Zimbabwe students.

