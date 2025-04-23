ICTs Ministry to host digital economy conference

Peter Matika,[email protected]

The Ministry of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services will host a digital economy conference this afternoon to foster collaboration with key players in the ICT sector and other notable industry stakeholders.

The conference is running under the theme, “Digital Synergy – Crafting Connected Economic Futures”.

The Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Tatenda Mavetera, is expected to deliver a keynote address.

This premier event will gather thought leaders, industry experts, and innovators from across the country to explore the evolving landscape of the digital economy.

Participants will hear from renowned speakers who are shaping the future of technology and digital innovation. They will also engage in discussions on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the digital economy.

The event will also connect professionals, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to foster collaboration and partnerships.

During the conference, participants will take part in hands-on workshops designed to equip them with the skills needed to thrive in today’s digital world.

More to follow…