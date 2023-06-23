Icy Friday for Zimbabwe

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

CITIZENS should brace themselves for a very cold day today, 23 June, with some areas set to experience drizzling conditions.

However warmer conditions are expected over the weekend.

In a weather forecast report, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said

winds from the cold regions of the Indian Ocean (winds from areas near the south- pole) are being driven into the south-eastern parts of Zimbabwe. This coupled with their moist nature should result in cloudy, windy, cold and drizzly conditions over the southern side of the great escarpment known as the Highveld.

It added that cloudy, windy and cold conditions are expected over provinces such as Masvingo, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern areas of Midlands (Mberengwa, Zvishavane Shurugwi and southern parts of Chirumhanzu and Gweru Districts), southern parts of Manicaland (Chipinge, Chimanimani, Buhera, Mutare and Mutasa Districts), with drizzle and light rain in places.

“All other areas should be cold at first with clear skies and slight ground frost in areas such as Henderson, Harare, Chivhu, Nkayi, Lupane, Mukandi, and Nyanga. Windy and mild conditions are anticipated from mid-morning

While the north should be spared of the cloudy and gloomy conditions, it will have its fair share of cold wind. This is a fast moving system thus it should clear-off by early Saturday morning,” said the MSD.

The weather experts said very cold morning and evening conditions may affect the health of vulnerable members of the society and trigger respiratory related illnesses in all persons.

Poultry, especially day-old chicks, are sensitive to overnight decline in temperatures. Differences between night and daytime temperature can affect the body’s perception of the cold.

“Keep warm and ensure vulnerable members are dressed appropriately especially in the early

hours of the morning. If there is need to use a brazier to keep warm, please ensure the room is well ventilated

There is need for frost mitigation measures for crops vulnerable to extreme cold, consult your local Agritex Officers for better advice. Monitor temperature within fowl-runs and adjust accordingly to reduce the impact of cold conditions on the bird population,” said the MSD