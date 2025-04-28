ICZ launches toll-free call centre for emergency insurance services

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE Insurance Council of Zimbabwe (ICZ) has introduced a call centre service, which is meant to provide quick responses to emergencies, with road accidents being the major concern.

In a statement, the ICZ said the call centre service is freely accessible through the 591 toll-free number from any network nationwide. The costs that callers will incur are for emergency services provided where there is no active insurance cover.

“The service points the call centre will address are: timely response to emergencies, mainly road traffic accidents, and linking callers to required services, which include ambulances for medical attention, Civil Protection Unit intervention, fire brigade, police, and funeral services in the unfortunate event of death,” reads the statement.

“It also guides road accident victims to easily access insurance compensation, assists policyholders through the process of lodging a claim, from putting together the required documentation to submission at the correct office.”

The call centre also provides insurance information to callers, including insurance services/product knowledge, policy management guidance, lodging complaints, and anonymous tip-offs.

Funded by short-term insurance companies, this is a value-adding service for policyholders, road accident victims, and the general public who have faced difficulties in accessing insurance services and compensation or lack knowledge about insurance products and claims processes.